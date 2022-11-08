Trabuco Canyon man charged with alleged rape of multiple women he met online

An Orange County man was charged in connection with multiple rapes and sexual assaults that occurred over the last year.

Orange County District Attorney

Deep Ketan Vora, 30, of Trabuco Canyon, was charged with sexually assaulting three women that he met online, two of which were from Tustin and the other from Irvine.

Posing under the moniker of "Jay," Vora raped one of the women on Sept. 22 in 2021, and the other months later in Dec. The third woman was assaulted in Sept. of this year.

All report meeting Vora on dating sites.

He has been accused of attacking the victims to a pool and hot tub in Tustin. On one occasion he allegedly attempted to pin one of the women down as she tried to get away from him in a hotel room before he tried to drag her back into the room by her feet as fled.

Vora was arrested on Sunday at LAX as he arrived from his country of origin, India. He is being held without bail.

On Monday, he was charged with felony charges that included two counts of rape, three counts of sexual penetration by foreign object, and single counts each of false imprisonment, attempted kidnapping to commit a sex offense, forcible oral copulation, assault with the intent to commit a sex offense and sexual battery.

He faces a maximum sentence of 137 years and four months to life if convicted on all counts.

"Sexual predators do not stop preying on victims until they are stopped," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "Thankfully, the Tustin Police Department helped put a stop to this predator and likely prevented other women from being sexually assaulted."