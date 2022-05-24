Total payments settling allegations against former UCLA gynecologist reaches nearly $700 million

UCLA has agreed to pay $374.4 million to settle a lawsuit filed by 312 plaintiffs who alleged sexual misconduct by former gynecologist James Heaps.

The settlement announced Tuesday is the latest the university has reached over allegations of sexual abuse by the former UCLA physician, who was accused of assaulting scores of women as he treated them. One settlement announced in February resolved lawsuits filed by 200 women for $243 million, while one approved by a federal judge in July of 2021 settled a different lawsuit brought by 5,500 women for $73 million.

The total that UCLA has agreed to pay to settle allegations against Heaps is now more than $690 million, the most a public university has ever agreed to pay over sex abuse allegations.

"The conduct alleged to have been committed by Heaps is reprehensible and contrary to our values," a statement from UCLA said. "We are grateful to all those who came forward, and hope this settlement is one step toward providing some level of healing for the plaintiffs involved."

Heaps worked as a physician for nearly 30 years, treating both students and non-students. His patients started coming forward in 2019, filing lawsuits that opened a floodgate of accusations. UCLA has also been accused of dragging its feet in investigating complaints against Heaps.

Heaps was taken into custody last year on a 21-count indictment charging him with sexually assaulting seven patients between 2011 and 2018.