Tory Lanez attacked in prison while serving time for Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez was hospitalized after he was attacked at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, where he is serving his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. 

It happened at around 7:20 a.m. on Monday morning at the prison's housing unit, according tot he California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. 

daystar-peterson.jpg
Rapper Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, in a picture provided by CDCR. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was taken to an outside medical facility for further treatment after he was provided medical aid by prison staff, CDCR officials said. 

"An investigation has been initiated by CCI's Investigative Services Unit and the Kern County District Attorney's Office," CDCR's statement said. 

There was no information provided on the suspected attacker. 

Peterson, now 31, was convicted of three felonies in Dec. 2022 for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, in her feet in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020 after a party at Kyle Jenner's house. During the trail, she testified that Peterson told her to "dance, b---" as she was walking away from a car they were riding in together. 

His charges include assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

A judge rejected a motion for a new trial from Peterson's lawyers, who are appealing the conviction. 

In Dec. last year, Megan Thee Stallion filed for a restraining order against Peterson, who she said was harassing her from prison and continuing to  "subject her to repeated trauma and revictimization." A protective order was issued through 2030, which ordered him to stop any contact. 

