Torrance Transit offering $4 bus fare, pilot program to Dodger Stadium

Is there a minimally stressful, cost-effective way to get to Dodger Stadium? Torrance Transit is testing out the option with a pilot bus service, and it's just a $4 round-trip.

Torrance Transit announced the pilot service on Monday and is seeking feedback from the limited services being offered to see if there is demand.

Bus service will run from the Mary K. Giordano Regional Transit Center in Torrance to UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium on several select Sundays: May 10, May 31, and June 7.

Buses will run every 45 minutes, starting 2 and ½ hours before game time, with the final departure happening at game time.

At the end of the 7th inning, buses will begin to depart, with the last departure scheduled 45 minutes after the last out.

Parking at the Regional Transit Center is free to bus riders and is limited to 250 spaces.

"Fans attending games on the pilot dates are encouraged to take advantage of this service and share feedback to shape future offerings," the City of Torrance wrote in a news release.

Exact cash or Tap card payments will be accepted. Riders can purchase and load TAP cards at the Torrance Transit Center or through the TAP mobile app.