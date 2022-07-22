Torrance tiny home village provides hope for those experiencing homelessness

A 40-unit tiny home village in Torrance is giving hope to those experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. The homes are 64 square feet each. The village also consists of shared restrooms and showers.

Last month, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn and Torrance city officials officially cut the ribbon on the village. The goal is to bring people into interim housing with pathways to permanent housing.

The Torrance City Council approved the plan to create the tiny home village on Civic Center Drive in June 2021. The program is in a 12-month pilot program.

Those staying at the village are also given three meals a day while professionals help people with case management and housing navigation.