Watch CBS News
Local News

Torrance tiny home village provides hope for those experiencing homelessness

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A 40-unit tiny home village in Torrance is giving hope to those experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. The homes are 64 square feet each. The village also consists of shared restrooms and showers. 

Last month, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn and Torrance city officials officially cut the ribbon on the village. The goal is to bring people into interim housing with pathways to permanent housing. 

The Torrance City Council approved the plan to create the tiny home village on Civic Center Drive in June 2021. The program is in a 12-month pilot program. 

Those staying at the village are also given three meals a day while professionals help people with case management and housing navigation. 

First published on July 22, 2022 / 11:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.