Torrance police search for burglary suspect on roof of Nordstrom at Del Amo Fashion Center

Torrance police search for burglary suspect on roof of Nordstrom at Del Amo Fashion Center

Torrance police search for burglary suspect on roof of Nordstrom at Del Amo Fashion Center

The Torrance Police Department was at the Del Amo Fashion Center investigating a suspected burglary Thursday.

According to police, they responded around 2:10 a.m. to a call for a burglary occurring at one of the businesses at the Del Amo. It was unclear which business it was.

Several officers were on the roof of Nordstrom at the mall around 6:32 a.m. searching for the burglar.

Due to police activity, Fashion Way was closed between Hawthorne Boulevard and Amie Avenue in Torrance temporarily. Drivers were asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

Around 6:45 a.m. police told CBSLA that one person was taken into custody in connection to the crime. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.