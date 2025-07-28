Torrance homeowners chase burglars from house over weekend

The moments that a Torrance homeowners chased burglars from their home and confronted them in the street were all caught on camera over the weekend.

It happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Jose Sanchez says that he, his mother and his sister were just returning home from running errands when they saw strangers walking out of their home.

"My mom went to go chase them, and I went to go chase them to record them," Sanchez said.

Surveillance camera footage captured multiple angles of the incident, including when the men first approached the home, then when they began to walk away as the Sanchez family returned.

They instantly sprung into action.

"My mom got out the car and said, 'What are you guys doing?' and then he said, 'Nothing.' while walking away," Sanchez said. "They sounded surprised, but they looked annoyed when they were over there."

The suspects then jumped into a black BMW and sped away from the area. Cell phone video shows them running a red light and nearly crashing into other cars. A close look shows that the back windshield of the car was shattered, which Sanchez said came from his mother taking matters into her own hands — literally.

"Bare hands. Boom. She just broke the rear window," he said.

Family says that once they returned to their home, they found a mess left behind by the burglars. They're still trying to take stock of what was taken in the midst of the chaos. Sanchez said that despite it all, his family is trying to take it in stride.

"They're doing good, honestly, but I can tell they're kind of stress out," he said. "Especially my mom, because they stole most of her stuff. ... We're just worried what could happen next, you know? I don't know when they could just come back."

So far, police have not announced any arrests in connection with the incident, and while they wait for news on that front, the Sanchez family says they're looking into a new security system so they can make sure the same thing doesn't happen twice.