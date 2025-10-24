Toronto Blue Jays rout LA Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series

After hitting nine runs in the sixth inning, the Toronto Blue Jays won Game 1 of the World Series in an 11-4 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers held the Blue Jays at bay through the first three innings, with starting pitcher Blake Snell allowing four hits while his teammates batted in two runs.

However, the Blue Jays' offense started firing in the bottom of the fourth with outfielder Daulton Varsho slamming a two-run homer to center field after Snell left a fastball in the middle of the plate.

Addison Barger of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after hitting a grand slam in the sixth inning. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The two sides remained tied through the fifth, but Snell's troubles continued in the bottom of the sixth. The Dodgers pulled Snell with the bases loaded after he walked a batter, allowed a single and hit Varsho with a pitch.

After the rough start to the sixth, Emmet Sheehan stepped up to the mound for the Dodgers and allowed three runs through 16 pitches before ultimately being replaced by Anthony Banda. With bases loaded once again, Addison Barger stepped in to pinch hit for Davis Schneider and crushed a grand slam to center field, putting the Blue Jays ahead 9-2.

However, the scoring didn't stop with catcher Alejandro Kirk hitting another two-run homer to center.

After getting out of a nine-run sixth inning, Shohei Ohtani responded with a two-run homer of his own in the top of the seventh.

The two teams will face each other again on Saturday for Game 2 of the World Series.