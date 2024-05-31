Topanga Canyon Boulevard to reopen 3 months early after landslide

Topanga Canyon Boulevard is set to reopen on Sunday, June 2, after being shut down due to a 9 million-pound landslide.

The scenic road connecting Malibu to the western San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles was originally scheduled to reopen in the fall.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard closed after storms brough heavy rain and high winds to the area in March, causing the hillside to slide onto the highway. The unstable conditions of the slope also prevented crews from doing work on clearing the area.

The blockage caused major headaches for many residents in the community of Topanga, which faced hours-long detours and the loss of revenue to local businesses.

RELATED: Topanga Canyon businesses struggling with extended road closure

Topanga Canyon Boulevard is the evacuation route for Topanga Canyon, making the reopening of this highway critical as fire season approaches, according to the release.

Caltrans crews worked 24-hour days, seven days a week, to clear the large boulders and mud that blocked the roadway to stabilize the area.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the reopening on Friday saying, "Topanga Canyon Boulevard will reopen 3 months ahead of schedule, on Sunday, June 2. Thanks to the around-the-clock work by Caltrans, this critical roadway will once again connect coastal communities to the San Fernando Valley after being damaged during spring storms."

In a video posted on X, Newsom said he will have more updates on the reopening soon.

There will still be occasionally one-way traffic controls along the boulevard as emergency repairs continue, according to the Governor's Press Office.