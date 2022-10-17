Tons of loose rocks removed along SR-23 in Malibu

In an effort to prevent rockslides and car crashes, workers removed tons of loose rocks and boulders from State Route 23 in Malibu, Caltrans announced in a tweet Monday morning.

Caltrans tweeted a video of the progress during the three-day removal process.

SR-23 from Pacific Coast Highway to Lechusa Road/Encinal Canyon Road will be closed through Monday, possibly longer, Caltrans said.