Tom Brady announces his retirement

Famed NFL Quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement via Twitter Wednesday morning.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB began his career in 2000 with the New England Patriots. He has previously announced his retirement in January 2022, but went on to play another season with the Buccaneers.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady, 45, has seven championship rings.

"I'm retiring... for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won't be long winded, you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year," Brady said. "So really, thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there's too many."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion ends his career with 89,214 yards, 649 passing touchdowns, and three league MVPs.

Universally considered the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, Brady retires as the NFL's all-time leader in Super Bowl wins, passing touchdowns, passing yards, and completions. His 286 victories -- regular season and postseason combined -- are the most of all time.

