Toluca Lake neighbors fed up with squatters after fires set in vacant homes

Neighbors in Toluca Lake said they are in a battle to get their block back after squatters have taken over vacant homes.

In the 10,000 block of Moorpark Street, a few homes have been taken over by the homeless population, according to neighbors. One person said three fires have started inside the homes and over the weekend, a homeless man died from smoke inhalation and burns.

"As we saw somebody got in and started a fire and somebody died," said Carolyn Abdon, a neighbor.

In March, city officials promised that something would be done. Better fences were put up around the houses but people are still able to get inside.

Edward Escobar used to live in one of the properties, which is now gated up too.

"They took all my things! Everything!" he told CBSLA Wednesday.

He said he moved out in 2021 to do renovations to the home he has lived in for 20 years, and squatters took over it.

"They took the water heater. They took the electrical panel HVAC system, all gone," Escobar said.

In fact, so much damage was done, the city said his home is now unliveable, and he cannot get it worked on because of the unhoused who have taken over the area.

"I have to escape from my own place and I have to come with somebody too because you don't know if there's someone in there with a gun or a knife. They could attack you," he said.

According to property records, the two homes next to Escobar's were purchased in 2018, and were supposed to be torn down and turned into a 12-unit three-story building.

The owner, "Moorpark LLC," applied for a building permit in 2019, which was sent back for corrections.

One of the owners tells us the pandemic delayed the construction process. They are willing to demolish the homes, however, they cannot get a permit. The Department of Building and Safety says they cannot give a demolition permit without finishing the building plan.

Since 2019 the property has been cited 17 times—racking up fines. The issue has now been sent to the city attorney's office for more action.