Driver hits, kills toddler while reversing vehicle in Long Beach; 2 others injured

Austin Turner
A toddler is dead, and two others were injured Monday after a person driving a vehicle in reverse hit them in Long Beach, authorities said.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, the collision was reported at about 11:27 a.m. on the 400 block of Maine Avenue.

Investigations revealed that three individuals, including a woman, a girl and a female toddler, were sitting on the stairs of a building when they were struck by a driver attempting to reverse their vehicle.

The toddler was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. Her identity was not immediatley made public.

The two others remain hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

No additional details were immediately made available. It's not yet clear if the driver could face criminal charges.

