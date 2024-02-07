Watch CBS News
Local News

Tiger Woods returning to competitive golf in Genesis Invitational

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Tiger Woods says he will be playing in the Genesis Invitational next week for his first competitive rounds in 2024.

Woods made the announcement on X saying, "Excited to be playing a host next week."

Woods returned to professional golf last December after missing most of 2023 recovering from right angle surgery.

Woods was attending the Genesis Invitational when he was involved in a car crash back in February 2021 that caused him to have major leg injuries.  

This is set to be Woods' first event since his longtime partnership with Nike ended last month after 27 years.  

Amy Maetzold
microsoftteams-image.jpg

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL News, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 10:36 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.