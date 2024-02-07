Tiger Woods returning to competitive golf in Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods says he will be playing in the Genesis Invitational next week for his first competitive rounds in 2024.

Woods made the announcement on X saying, "Excited to be playing a host next week."

Excited to be a playing host next week @thegenesisinv pic.twitter.com/YvtJhe5DjB — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 7, 2024

Woods returned to professional golf last December after missing most of 2023 recovering from right angle surgery.

Woods was attending the Genesis Invitational when he was involved in a car crash back in February 2021 that caused him to have major leg injuries.

This is set to be Woods' first event since his longtime partnership with Nike ended last month after 27 years.