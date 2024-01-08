Tiger Woods announces he's ended Nike partnership after nearly 30 years

Golf legend Tiger Woods said his partnership with Nike is over in a statement on social media platform X Monday.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days have since been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever," Tiger wrote.

He added that there will "certainly be another chapter," though it's unclear if that refers to a future partnership with Nike, or an independent initiative.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg of Excel Sports, told The Associated Press "it was time for the next chapter."

Nike responded with its own post on Instagram.

"It was a hell of a round, Tiger," the company said of the decades-long deal, one of the most lucrative in sports history.

"Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we're grateful."

$200 million man

Woods first signed a five-year, $40 million deal with Nike in 1996, the year he turned professional, according to The Associated Press.

The partnership comes to an end 10 years after Woods signed a $200 million deal with Nike Golf in 2013, according to The Oregonian. Nike Golf has since stopped making golf equipment, including clubs, balls and bags. Woods has played with TaylorMade clubs since 2016, when Nike shut the division to focus exclusively on footwear and apparel.

Woods nearly derailed his career in February 2021 when he was in a serious, rollover car crash in Los Angeles, California. He underwent numerous surgical procedures to address orthopedic injuries he sustained in the crash. Woods swapped swooshes for FootJoy golf shoes after the accident, saying they felt better on his feet following his injuries.

Woods is expected to compete at Los Angeles' Genesis Invitational in February. His agent told The Associated Press to expect "an exciting announcement" related to a new deal at the tournament.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.