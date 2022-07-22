Ticketmaster's 'dynamic ticket pricing' has Bruce Springsteen tickets going for $4,000

Many Bruce Springsteen fans are not too happy with The Boss' upcoming tour.

Fans have taken to Twitter to voice their anger over the ticket prices of Springsteen's upcoming U.S. tour.

Tickets went on sale on Tuesday on Ticketmaster.com and are going for as high as $4,000 for a $400 seat.

Critics are blaming Ticketmaster's dynamic ticket pricing which raises prices based on demand.

One Twitter user said, "Gotta get a 2nd mortgage to get a ticket."

Others tweeted "Tell TM to stop using dynamic pricing," and "dynamic pricing is garbage."

Another fan said they are waiting for a quote on selling their kidney in order to afford a ticket.

Fans are counting on The Boss to step in and control the prices increase.

One person tweeted, "So do you want to address the ticket fiasco or not?" and another replied saying, "Still nothing today. Someone from TM released a statement that Springsteen approved this mess. Feel very sad and taken."

The tour kicks off in Tampa, Florida on February 1.