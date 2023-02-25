Thunderstrikes close LA County Beaches

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, LA County Lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo Beach to Dockweiler Beach.

There are chances of thunderstrikes over the next couple of hours, until 3 p.m.

"When thunder roars go indoors," wrote LA County Lifeguards in a tweet.

{Lightning Observed} Beaches from Cabrillo to Dockweiler are closed due to an initial strike at approximately 12:20PM. We will be working with the @NWSLosAngeles to monitor the storm and determine a safe time to reopen. Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/3nIdQtLfcd — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) February 25, 2023

For complete SoCal winter storm updates check here: SoCal winter storm called "one of the strongest to ever" hit the Southland



