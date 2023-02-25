Thunderstrikes close LA County Beaches

Watch CBS News
Just before 1 p.m. Saturday,  LA County Lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo Beach to Dockweiler Beach. 

There are chances of thunderstrikes over the next couple of hours, until 3 p.m.

"When thunder roars go indoors," wrote LA County Lifeguards in a tweet. 

For complete SoCal winter storm updates check here: SoCal winter storm called "one of the strongest to ever" hit the Southland


