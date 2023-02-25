Thunderstrikes close LA County Beaches
Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, LA County Lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo Beach to Dockweiler Beach.
There are chances of thunderstrikes over the next couple of hours, until 3 p.m.
"When thunder roars go indoors," wrote LA County Lifeguards in a tweet.
For complete SoCal winter storm updates check here: SoCal winter storm called "one of the strongest to ever" hit the Southland
