Thunderstorm warning, flood advisory issued through parts of LA County

Parts of Los Angeles County were hit by yet another round of the first storm on spring on Sunday, prompting weather officials to warn of possible flooding and powerful thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service said that the "modest system" would bring rain to the area before issuing severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories for central Los Angeles County.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Pomona CA, West Covina CA and Baldwin Park CA until 4:15 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/MLfaH3ncBg — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 24, 2024

"A lingering storm system will continue a cold and unsettled weather pattern into Sunday," NWS officials said. "Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms are possible with snow levels lowering to as low as 3,500 feet. West to northwest winds will continue to strengthen through Sunday evening as a tight northerly pressure difference develops across the state. Warmer and drier weather is expected for early week, than another storm system, potentially heavy rainfall, is possible for next weekend."

The flood advisory will remain in effect until 7 p.m. for much of the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys, as well as downtown LA.

"Be careful while driving & if you encounter a flooded road, turn around don't drown," an X post from NWS said.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 7pm for portions of LA Co. from San Fernando Valley to San Gabriel Valley including Downtown LA due to strong thunderstorms moving thru. Be extremely careful while driving & if you encounter a flooded road, turn around don't drown #LA #CAwx pic.twitter.com/DDSxamr8Se — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 24, 2024

On top of this, wind advisories are in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday for most of western LA County. Those strong gusts are expected to persist longer in the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, where warnings remain in effect until 3 a.m. on Monday.

Once the storm moves from the area, sunny and dry weather is expected to return, but only for a brief stay with yet another round of weekend rain on the horizon.