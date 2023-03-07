Multiple smash-and-grab burglaries reported in Koreatown, Hollywood Areas
Authorities are searching for three people responsible for multiple smash-and-grab burglaries in the Koreatown and Hollywood.
The crimes occurred within a 15-minute period beginning around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The locations included a restaurant in the 3800 block of Sixth Street, a beauty supply shop in the 5800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, and a coffee shop in the 5100 block of Melrose Avenue, according to the LAPD and reports from the scene.
The suspects were described only as three men who fled in a white SUV. Information on what was taken was not available.
Anyone with information on the crimes was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.
