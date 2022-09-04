Watch CBS News
Local News

Three injured, including child, after fire breaks out at two-story apartment in University Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Three people were injured Saturday after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in University Park. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was first reported a little after 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. 24th Street. 

While it took 34 firefighters on scene just 11 minutes to extinguish the flames, three people suffered burns during the blaze. 

The 35-year-old man, 30-year-old woman and 10-year-old child were all rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Their statuses were not immediately known. 

Investigators remained on scene to determine a cause of the fire. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 10:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.