Three injured, including child, after fire breaks out at two-story apartment in University Park
Three people were injured Saturday after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in University Park.
According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was first reported a little after 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. 24th Street.
While it took 34 firefighters on scene just 11 minutes to extinguish the flames, three people suffered burns during the blaze.
The 35-year-old man, 30-year-old woman and 10-year-old child were all rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Their statuses were not immediately known.
Investigators remained on scene to determine a cause of the fire.
