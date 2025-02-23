Watch CBS News
Three hospitalized after explosion at East LA business

By Dean Fioresi

Three people were hospitalized after an explosion at a business in East Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. 

It happened just after 3:20 p.m. in the 4200 block of Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Firefighters were called to the location after learning of a gas leak that led to an explosion. They arrived and found three people suffering from injuries, all of which were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. 

One of the victims is said to be in critical condition while the other two are stable, firefighters said. 

With SkyCal over the scene, multiple fire engines and police cars could be seen surrounding the building, which appeared to be a bus transit service. 

No further information was provided. 

