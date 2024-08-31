Watch CBS News
Three children reported missing out of Lancaster, LA County sheriff says

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help Saturday finding three children — ages 2, 12 and 14 — who have been reported missing out of Lancaster.

In a statement, the department described Master Milo, Jordin Milo, and Acire Milo as "critical missing" and said they were last seen all together on Friday at about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Stratford Street and Berkshire Street. They are possibly headed to the 1100 block of East Avenue K in Lancaster or the 400 block of Highland Avenue in Barstow, sheriff's officials said.

"There is concern for their well-being," the sheriff's department statement reads. 

It's not clear what circumstances surround their disappearance, including whether it's family-related or otherwise, as LA County sheriff's officials have not released any further details.

The following descriptions of the children have been given by the department as the search continues.

  • Master is a 2-year-old boy who stands about 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair in ponytails. When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt with black pants and blue Crocs.
  • Jordin is a 12-year-old girl who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing roughly 160 pounds. She has brown eyes with black hair in ponytails, and she was wearing a pink shirt and pink pajama pants when she was last seen.
  • Acire is a 14-year-old girl who also stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and braided brown hair, and she was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and multicolored pajama pants. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the LA County Sheriff's Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org 

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

