At least 1 killed, several injured in three-car crash in Elysian Valley

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
At least one person died after a three-car collision in the Elysian Valley of Los Angeles on Saturday, according to authorities.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the area of  2427 W Riverside Drive, the Los Angeles Fire Department said

Authorities said five patients were involved in the crash. 

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released as of 1:30 p.m.

A 69-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Another two men suffered minor injuries, according to the LAFD.

No additional details were immediatley made available.

