Three arrested for alleged torture and abuse of six Victorville children

Dean Fioresi
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Three adults were arrested after a months-long investigation revealed the alleged torture and abuse of six children in San Bernardino County, deputies said. 

Investigators with the Crimes Against Children Detail found that the children, between the ages of 5 and 16, were subjected to "severe and prolonged abuse and neglect to six children" in the 13000 block of Helena Drive in Victorville, according to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. 

They arrested Kenneth Key and Tina Key, both 60, and Katlynn Key, 23, and booked each for torture. They remain behind bars in lieu of $1 million, deputies said. 

No details were provided on the alleged crimes. 

Their investigation began back on Feb. 13. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (909) 890-4904.

