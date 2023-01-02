Thousands attend 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena

Thousands of spectators lined the streets in Pasadena on Monday, January 2 to witness the 134th Rose Parade.

The parade started at 8 a.m., opening with a performance by Fitz and The Tantrums aboard the Honda float "Forever Determined."

The parade made its way along its traditional 5 1/2-mile route, moving east along Colorado Boulevard to northbound Sierra Madre Boulevard, ending at Villa Street.

Some families have been camping out on Colorado Boulevard for 10 years to make sure they get a good spot to view all the beautiful floats.

Charlene Gomez the secret to surviving a long night outside is to "stay warm, so we have heaters in front of us, behind us, it keeps the heat trapped on us."

This year's parade theme is "Turning the Corner," with Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott saying it is meant to celebrate the potential of every new year and rising above challenges.

"Whether that corner is actual or figurative like the unlimited potential that each new year brings -- we all enjoy the opportunity of a fresh start," Wainscott said in a statement. "Turning a corner means rising above -- alone, or with family, friends and community. This year, as we turn the corner together, we share in the hope, beauty and joy of what 2023 will bring."

More than 20 marching bands performed during the parade, hailing from as far away as China, Panama, Italy and Japan, and also featuring the bands of the two universities participating in the Rose Bowl Game -- Utah and Penn State.

People traveled across the country to see the parade saying it is a bucket list experience.

Mark Edralin has been watching the parade on tv since he was a kid, but he says TV doesn't do justice to these floats.

"Nothing like what I saw, I highly recommend to see it in person, personal and up close," said Mark Edralin.

Even some celebrities came to enjoy the experience, including Danny Trejo.

"What's up with you? how fun is it to be part of this? aw man, it's amazing, the car broke down so i decided to walk. god bless you, happy new year, everybody," said Danny Trejo.

A total of 39 floats took part in this year's procession. All were completely covered by flowers or other natural materials, such as leaves, seeds or bark. The floats were meticulously crafted over several months, beginning with the understructure and concluding with the arduous task of applying the flowers and other materials, generally one piece at a time.



Following the parade, the floats will go on display at the Floatfest at Sierra Madre and Washington boulevard, giving spectators a chance to a get a close-up look at the creations. The Floatfest will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday.