Simi Valley police shoot a suspect in Los Robles Medical Center

A Simi Valley Police Department officer shot a domestic violence suspect in the Los Robles Regional Medical Center on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident in the 2100 block of Clover Street in Simi Valley. At around 1:30 a.m., the man allegedly stabbed his wife and then tried to stab himself, according to investigators. The couple was taken to the Thousand Oaks hospital, where an officer was assigned to monitor the suspect.

Los Robles Regional Medical Center, 215 W Janss Rd, Thousand Oaks CBS LA

At some point on Thursday, the suspect got into an altercation with the officer, which prompted the police shooting, according to Simi Valley PD.

Officers said the man survived immediately after the shooting, and the officer was not harmed. Simi Valley PD said the Ventura County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation going forward.

This is a developing story.