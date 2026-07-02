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Simi Valley police shoot a suspect in Los Robles Medical Center

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp,
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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A Simi Valley Police Department officer shot a domestic violence suspect in the Los Robles Regional Medical Center on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident in the 2100 block of Clover Street in Simi Valley. At around 1:30 a.m., the man allegedly stabbed his wife and then tried to stab himself, according to investigators. The couple was taken to the Thousand Oaks hospital, where an officer was assigned to monitor the suspect. 

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 Los Robles Regional Medical Center, 215 W Janss Rd, Thousand Oaks CBS LA

At some point on Thursday, the suspect got into an altercation with the officer, which prompted the police shooting, according to Simi Valley PD. 

Officers said the man survived immediately after the shooting, and the officer was not harmed. Simi Valley PD said the Ventura County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation going forward.

This is a developing story. 

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