"This is a heartbreaking day;" Hollywood reacts to news of Matthew Perry's death

News of Matthew Perry's sudden death at the age of 54 has elicited an emotional reaction from much of America, including the iconic comedic actor's counterparts in Hollywood.

Many took to social media to offer their condolences and remember the man who captured the hearts of millions by playing the quirky Chandler Bing on "Friends" for 10 seasons.

Warner Bros. Television, who produced the hit sitcom, released a statement after news of his death broke.

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

The officials "Friends" account posted on Instagram, calling Perry a "true gift to us all."

Maggie Wheeler, the actress known as Chandler's girlfriend Janice on "Friends," posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Actor Michael Rappaport, who had a recurring role on "Friends," took to X to offer his thoughts on Perry, calling him a "part of American culture."

Paget Brewster, who also appeared in several episodes of "Friends," shared a similar sentiment, recalling how Perry was "lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after."

Actress Selma Blair shared a heartfelt message on Instagram: "My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

Sterling Knight, one of Perry's counterparts in "17 Again," shared how accommodating he was during the young actor's "first big role."

"He was kind, genuine, offered advice and inspired confidence," Knight said. "I'll always be a little bummed that we never got to play tennis, but heaven must've needed some sarcasm, and he was the best."

Brad Garrett, who starred on "Everybody Loves Raymond," posted a tribute to Perry on his Instagram, calling him a "talent" and a "warrior."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on X.

"Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening. I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them," Trudeau's post said. "Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed."

Alyssa Milano, who starred alongside Perry in "Dance 'til Dawn," shared a photo and clip of the two together on her Instagram.

"Matty was always the funniest person in the room. And the KINDEST. He was kind," Milano's post said.

Melissa Rivers, daughter of the late Joan Rivers, and television host posted on her X account about Perry, whom she went to high school with.

Actress Olivia Munn shared a message on her Instagram story, noting the strength that Perry showed in opening up about his struggles with addiction, before sharing a series of clips of "Friends" in which the actor showed his comedic prowess.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Lisa Ann Walter, both who had roles on their revival of "The Odd Couple," shared memories they had with Perry on social media.

"I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life. 54 is too young to go. We love you, Matty!," Brown shared.

Walter recounted the time she told Perry about one of her favorite scenes she had ever seen him in.

"In The Whole Nine Yards - Matthew Perry runs full force into a patio door - that and the scene that followed is one of the top comedic moments I've witnessed," Walter's post said. "I told him so when I recurred on The Odd Couple. He smiled so big I thought he'd crack his face."

Rumer Willis, daughter of actor Bruce Willis, who starred alongside Perry in "The Whole Nine Yards" and "The Whole Ten Yards," also posted on her Instagram story, saying: "I'm so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing. When I was a kid and I was on Set while he and my dad were doing whole nine and whole 10 yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical Comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy."