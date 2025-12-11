Thieves tunnel into Woodland Hills sports memorabilia shop, steal nearly $30,000 of merchandise

Nearly $30,000 of merchandise was stolen from a Woodland Hills sports memorabilia shop early Thursday morning after thieves tunneled their way in after breaking into a neighboring Mendocino Farms restaurant.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three to four suspects smashed the front glass door of the restaurant in the 23300 block of Mulholland Drive. They then tunneled through the wall to gain access to the Cards & Coffee trading cards shop.

Cards & Coffee in Woodland Hills. CBS LA

The shop owner said this is the second time thieves have broken into his store, which has security bars covering the glass storefront.

Glass cases inside the sports memorabilia store were smashed, and the owner said one of the thieves cut themselves as blood was spotted inside.

The police investigation is ongoing, and the store owner said surveillance cameras in the shop may have captured the suspects in action.