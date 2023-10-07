Watch CBS News
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of children's baseball equipment in Long Beach

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A youth baseball team from West Long Beach has raised about $8,000 Thursday through a GoFundMe effort after thieves stole valuable equipment.

The West Long Beach team of 9, 10 and 11-year-olds had thousands of dollars worth of equipment -- a pitching machine, bases and an ATV -- stolen from a storage unit at Hudson Park.

West Long Beach Little League president Luis Terrazas set up the GoFundMe page to raise money to replace the equipment.

"They're taking from the kids of the community," said Alyssa Terrazas, secretary of West Long Beach Little League. "Having people reach out and donate is really a blessing." 

Police have not made any arrests in connection to the thefts.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 5:51 PM

