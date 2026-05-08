Thieves target luxury West Hollywood consignment store, crashing into with truck

A brazen Melrose Avenue burglary comes just days after a string of break-ins targeted businesses in the Fairfax district earlier this week.

This morning, an abandoned red pickup truck parked on a West Hollywood sidewalk was apparently used to smash into a luxury consignment store, with sheriff's detectives looking into exactly what was stolen.

Deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to a call of a crash and possible burglary in progress. When they arrived, they found the red GMC pickup truck outside The RealReal store, with no suspects in sight.

Video taken at the scene showed massive damage inside the store, clothing strewn on the sidewalk -- and shattered glass everywhere.

According to deputies, the suspects, wearing all black, fled in several vehicles, scattering in different directions.