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Thieves target luxury West Hollywood consignment store, crashing into with truck

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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A brazen Melrose Avenue burglary comes just days after a string of break-ins targeted businesses in the Fairfax district earlier this week.

This morning, an abandoned red pickup truck parked on a West Hollywood sidewalk was apparently used to smash into a luxury consignment store, with sheriff's detectives looking into exactly what was stolen.

Deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to a call of a crash and possible burglary in progress. When they arrived, they found the red GMC pickup truck outside The RealReal store, with no suspects in sight. 

Video taken at the scene showed massive damage inside the store, clothing strewn on the sidewalk -- and shattered glass everywhere.

According to deputies, the suspects, wearing all black, fled in several vehicles, scattering in different directions. 

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The RealReal damaged by thieves. CBS LA

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