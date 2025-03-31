Watch CBS News
Thieves caught stealing nearly 30 cases of beer from train in Riverside County

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
/ KCAL News

Train thieves arrested after stealing cases of Modelo beer in Jurupa Valley
Train thieves arrested after stealing cases of Modelo beer in Jurupa Valley 00:15

Two thieves were arrested after they were caught trying to steal nearly 30 cases of beer from a train in Riverside County, according to deputies. 

They didn't say exactly when the arrests were made, but Jurupa Valley Sheriff's Station deputies stopped the thieves in the act of what deputies called a "Grand Theft Cerveza," according to a Facebook post shared by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 

beer-theft-bust.jpg
Two RSO deputies with the cases of Modelo Especial beer that the thieves were trying to steal. Riverside County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

"Some thirsty thieves thought they could pull off the ultimate beer run—by stealing Model straight from a railroad shipment," the post said. "But their 'especial' plan fizzled out fast when our deputies caught them in the act. Now, instead of enjoying a cold one, they're looking at some hard time instead!"

Instead, personnel from the Eastvale SET team, K9 team and the Cal Fire arson investigation team were able to chase down the suspects as they tried to run from the railroad tracks. 

Deputies did not provide information on the suspect's identities or possible charges they may face. 

Photos show one of the suspects in custody on the train tracks, while others show a spilled case of Modelo Especial beer underneath a railcar. 

