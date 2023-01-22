Watch CBS News
Thieves break into Huntington Beach barbershop, rip out ATM

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning.

The robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. 

"Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and an ATM missing," Cuchilla said. "This investigation is ongoing."

The circumstances were similar to a string of ATM robberies KCAL News reported on Friday in the Inland Empire. The incidents caught on surveillance video showed thieves shattering a window, hooking a line onto an ATM, and pulling it out with a white pickup truck.

