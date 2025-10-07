Watch CBS News
Thieves allegedly puncture man's tires, steal his bag in San Fernando Valley

Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A man was robbed in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles on Monday night after he pulled over for flat tires, which the suspects may be responsible for, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place around 9:01 p.m. on the 21000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills. 

A man pulled over after noticing his tires were punctured when a group of between two and four men, all wearing masks, approached him. Police say they took his bag, which contained unknown items. The victim tried to get his bag back, which led to an altercation.

Authorities said the men may have punctured the victim's tires. They fled the scene before police arrived.

