Thieves allegedly puncture man's tires, steal his bag in San Fernando Valley

A man was robbed in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles on Monday night after he pulled over for flat tires, which the suspects may be responsible for, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place around 9:01 p.m. on the 21000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills.

A man pulled over after noticing his tires were punctured when a group of between two and four men, all wearing masks, approached him. Police say they took his bag, which contained unknown items. The victim tried to get his bag back, which led to an altercation.

Authorities said the men may have punctured the victim's tires. They fled the scene before police arrived.