"They're still too high": LA gas prices see tiny dip as price gouging is debated

"They're still too high": LA gas prices see tiny dip as price gouging is debated

"They're still too high": LA gas prices see tiny dip as price gouging is debated

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped one-tenth of a cent to $4.502 Monday after rising seven of the previous nine days.

LA residents like Natalie Nucci said any drop in gas prices is a small victory. "Anything that goes in the correct direction," she said Monday.

Others on the road still think the gas prices are too expensive.

"They're too high, but what are you going to do?" asked David Parker, a driver, Monday.

According to Consumer Watchdog Jamie Court, in the next couple of months, the state legislature is going to be considering a price-gouging penalty.

"The idea is when gas prices go up and profits go up there is only so much we're going to allow these gas profits to go up," added Court.

In Sacramento, politicians will possibly draft a bill to penalize refineries and oil companies for price gouging.

The special session will decide whether to penalize refineries if their California profits exceed national profits—how much or what percentage is up for debate in Northern California.