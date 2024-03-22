There's a chance to win $977 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing

It’s Lotto fever as Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots now over $1.7 billion combined

It’s Lotto fever as Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots now over $1.7 billion combined

It’s Lotto fever as Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots now over $1.7 billion combined

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing to $977 million, the 10th-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a liquor store in Sacramento and is worth $1,748,612, the California Lottery announced.

There were three other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one each sold in Florida, Texas and Virginia. They are each worth $1 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 24, 46, 49, 62, 66 and the Mega number was 7. The estimated jackpot was $893 million, also the 10th-largest U.S. lottery jackpot and sixth-largest in the history of the Mega Millions game, which began in 1996 as The Big Game and was given the new name Mega Millions in 2002.

There have been four Powerball drawings with larger jackpots.

The drawing was the 29th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.