The Weeknd cuts sold-out SoFi Stadium show short after losing voice

Well-known musician The Weeknd was forced to cut a sold-out show at SoFi Stadium short Saturday evening after reportedly losing his voice mid-performance.

"I can't give you the concert I want to give you right now," the singer said after ending the show just a few songs in.

He promised to make sure attendees got their money back for the shortened concert, and promised to return to the area "real soon" to make up for the inconvenience.

"This kills me," he said, before walking off stage.

The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is 32-years-old. He performed for a separate sold out crowd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Friday evening as a part of his "After Hours til Dawn Tour," which began in July and is expected to end Sept. 23 in Toronto, Canada.

Videos posted to social media showed Tesfaye's apology which was met with some boos and jeers from the packed arena.

#TheWeeknd loses his voice at the start of his 2nd #AfterHoursTilDawnTour in LA 😭 We hope he has a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wYc6zXrxYN — 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027KIISFM) September 4, 2022