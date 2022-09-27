The Weeknd announces new SoFi performance dates after mid-show cancellation

The Weeknd announced Tuesday that the SoFi Stadium show he had to cancel midway through after losing his voice on Sept. 3 will be rescheduled for November.

The singer canceled on the sold-out crowd, telling them they would be reimbursed, either getting their money back or with a rescheduled performance.

All tickets from the canceled Sept. 3 show will be honored at the Nov. 26 performance. Tickets for the Nov. 27 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

The singer, who performed to a sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 2, was just beginning his second sold-out show on Sept. 3 when he lost his voice. He walked on stage and broke the news to the crowd personally, telling them, "I can't give you the concert I want to give you right now."

"You know how much this kills me, I'm sorry," he said. "I love you. Thank you so much."

Days later, he wrote on social media that his voice was recovering and plans were underway to reschedule the SoFi performance.