The ultimate Disney fan event kicks off in Anaheim: How to watch D23

Disney fans hold onto those mouse ears, the countdown to D23 is on, as the three-day Anaheim expo starts Friday.

If you don't have a ticket to the ultimate Disney fan event at the Anaheim Convention Center, you can catch some of it Saturday, as CBS News Los Angeles will be live from D23.

Starting at noon, KCAL entertainment correspondent Suzanne Marques and industry insider Grae Drake join the fans to bring you all the excitement from the expo floor.

The events at the three-day expo highlight the storytelling and innovation of The Walt Disney Company, and offer something for every type of Disney fan, from the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more.

From August 9 to August 11, events are happening at the Anaheim Convention Center, Honda Center, and Disneyland Resort.

The biennial event offers panels, booths, merchandise, and Disney news of the past and present. Every time the event has hosted some of the biggest announcements in the world of Disney movies and theme parks.

Founded in 2009, D23 is the official fan club for the Walt Disney Company. The name reflects the year Walt Disney founded the company in 1923.

Only D23 fan club members can purchase tickets for this weekend's event. It is free to join the D23 fan club, but there are greater perks with paid memberships.

How to watch:

CBS News Los Angeles live from D23, Saturday Aug. 10 from noon to 1 p.m.

Stream on our website, kcalnews.com or by coming to this page and watching above.

Watch the CBS News Los Angeles channel on Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus or Roku Channels.

Download the CBS News app on any device and click CBS News Los Angeles.