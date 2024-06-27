The late Jenni Rivera honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

The children of the late Jenni Rivera celebrated the Mexican-American Banda singer at Thursday's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where they accepted the honors of their mother's star unveiling.

Known worldwide as "La Diva de la Banda", the Long Beach local tragically died in a 2012 plane crash, south of Monterrey, Mexico. The 43-year-old had just wrapped up a sold-out performance in Mexico and was flying back to California. She was at the peak of her career.

Dolores Janney "Jenni" Rivera Saavedra was born to immigrant parents in Long Beach. The Latin Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School.

Her children spoke of their mother's character and career at the ceremony. "Today we gather to celebrate the accomplishments of a genre-defining artist – radio personality, TV personality, philanthropist, aspiring actress and mother of five. And before all that, she was just a little girl from Long Beach," Michael Rivera said.

In 2015, the City of Long Beach named a park after her, the Jenni Rivera Memorial Park. At the park's dedication ceremony, she was called "One of our city's most inspiring native daughters" by the then mayor, Robert Garcia.

"Even after garnering countless fans, accolades and accomplishments, she was always that little girl from Long Beach. She carried that pride for the city everywhere she went," her son Michael said.

Rivera gravitated towards music and launched her career in 1992 with her first album, "Somos Rivera," which was released on a music label her parents had started in their garage. It's said to have been a gift for her father, Pedro Rivera.

A mother of five children and grandmother of two, Rivera was known for her openness about her personal troubles which endeared her to millions in the U.S. and Mexico.

"I am the same as the public, as my fans," she told The Associated Press in a 2011 interview.

Jenni Rivera's children celebrated their mother's star at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. KCALNews

Rivera sold 15 million records, and won two Billboard Mexican Music Awards: Female Artist of the Year and Banda Album of the Year for "Joyas Prestadas: Banda." She was nominated for Latin Grammys in 2002, 2008 and 2011.

Her catalog consists of multi-platinum No. 1 albums such as "Parrandera; Rebelde y Atrevida," "La Gran Señora," and "Joyas Prestadas."

Rivera was named the "Top Latin Artist of 2013" by Billboard Magazine, and with 20 million albums sold, was the highest-earning Banda singer of all time.

"I am so grateful, it is such an honor to be the daughter of such an amazing woman. A woman that accomplished so much, yes, but more than anything, being the daughter of a woman who has left her footprint on this earth and in so many people's hearts," Chiquis Rivera said.

"She's here in spirit celebrating with us. I'm just so proud of you mom," Michael Rivera said.