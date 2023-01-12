The Hollywood Sign will soon have a visitor center

There's a plan to build a visitor center at the Hollywood Sign as part of the yearlong 100th anniversary celebration of the famous giant, white lettered hillside landmark.

The Hollywood Sign Trust is leading the visitor center plan, kicking off the 100th anniversary and on the heels of the Sign's makeover.

The center's goal is to enrich and educate visiting fans, providing the Sign's storied history which dates back to 1923.

The Hollywood Sign Trust says it will raise funds to build the center and plans to engage the community for design and location ideas.

"People from all over the world have been captivated by the recent transformation of the Hollywood Sign, and now with fresh paint and the upcoming 100th anniversary, we are thrilled to move ahead on plans to create a one-of-a-kind Visitor Center," said Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust.

The Sign first went up in 1923 as a wooden-lettered billboard for an upscale real estate development in the hills above Los Angeles. Lit by spotlights, its original wording "Hollywoodland" was dropped to just Hollywood, and It took on the role of a giant marquee for a city that was constantly announcing its own gala premier. Intended to last just 18 months, the Hollywood Sign celebrates 100 years this year.

It was restored in 1978 with Hugh Hefner, Andy Williams, Alice Cooper, Gene Autry and others pledging funds to help the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce rebuild the famous monument.

The Hollywood Sign Trust was also formed in 1978 to preserve and maintain the Sign and is the official source for news and information about the Sign.

