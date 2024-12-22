Holiday travel rush is in full swing at LAX, with some flights experiencing delays

It's that time of year again—the holiday travel rush has arrived, and the chaos at LAX is in full swing. Whether you're flying or driving, the message is clear: expect heavy traffic and long waits, both on the roads and at the airport.

As the morning unfolded at LAX, the energy at the United Airlines terminal was palpable, with passengers buzzing with excitement, frustration, and everything in between. The rush is real, and it's only getting started.

Among the travelers is Paul Hennessey from Los Angeles, who is headed to Chicago with his dog. "She fits under the seat," he said of his furry companion, who seems to enjoy the excitement. "She likes the hustle and bustle. She likes the excitement."

The weather is a major factor in this holiday rush, with winter storm alerts issued for New York, Pennsylvania, and Northwest Ohio. The weather conditions could lead to rain and snow through Christmas Day, and as of the morning, 67 flights departing from LAX have already been delayed, a number that grew from 56 flights earlier in the day. That number was expected to grow further. To check the status of your flight, click here.

On Sunday, drivers were already on the move, with many traveling more than 50 miles, inching through packed highways. Airport terminals are no different. Long lines wrapped around the security checks as millions of people are expected to pass through over the next few days.

AAA is projecting that over 100 million people will be traveling this holiday season, most of them by car. For those flying, it's a similar story. Millions of people are expected to pass through airports over the next week, with December 27th and 30th being the peak travel days.