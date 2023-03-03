The Go-To Girlfriend: Swap out old items for new beauty buys
The Go-To Girlfriend, Sadie Murray, shows us some fresh new beauty items to add to your daily routine.
Sun Patch
KOSAS The Big Clean Mascara
Hempz Beauty Actives Collection
Hempz.com or ULTA.com, $28
Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo
Ulta.com or Redken.com, $32
Elizabeth Arden Advanced Light Ceramide Capsules
ElizabethArden.com, Ulta.com and
Available at Macy's, 30pcs for $54
Angela Caglia Sonic Rose Quartz Roller
AngelaCaglia.com, $195
