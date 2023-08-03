The Go-To Girlfriend: Endless Summer Beauty Buys

Summer is made for the sun, but sometimes, skin, hair and nails say otherwise. Sadie with The Go-To Girlfriend brings us some tips and products to use for an endless summer beauty routine.
- MOXI Laser by Sciton
- CIRCA 1970 Luxury Face Oil
- Opulus Beauty Labs Daily Moisturizing Concentrates
- Wellamar Amaranth Oil Gummies (Use code 'KCAL' for 25% off)
- BLONDME Cool Blondes Neutralizing Collection
- Danielle Creations Body Sheet Masks
KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.
