The Go-To Girlfriend shares some warm weather beauty essentials

It's getting warmer, and it's time to change up the beauty routine with products to remove oil, add shine, lighten and brighten and protect from sun damage.

Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray, the Go-To-Girlfriend, shares her top picks for warm weather beauty care.

Neutrogena Purescreen+ Mineral UV Tint Face Liquid Sunscreen

https://www.target.com/p/neutrogena-mineral-uv-tint-face-liquid-light-sunscreen-spf-30-1-1oz/-/A-86782402#lnk=sametab

Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer

https://us.laneige.com/products/cream-skin-toner-moisturizer-2

Freck Beauty Cheekslime Blush + Lip Tint

Sephora.com

Fenty Beauty Blotting & Setting Powder

FentyBeauty.com

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Butter

Sephora.com