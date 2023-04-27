The Go-To Girlfriend shares some warm weather beauty essentials
It's getting warmer, and it's time to change up the beauty routine with products to remove oil, add shine, lighten and brighten and protect from sun damage.
Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray, the Go-To-Girlfriend, shares her top picks for warm weather beauty care.
Neutrogena Purescreen+ Mineral UV Tint Face Liquid Sunscreen
https://www.target.com/p/neutrogena-mineral-uv-tint-face-liquid-light-sunscreen-spf-30-1-1oz/-/A-86782402#lnk=sametab
Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer
https://us.laneige.com/products/cream-skin-toner-moisturizer-2
Freck Beauty Cheekslime Blush + Lip Tint
Sephora.com
Fenty Beauty Blotting & Setting Powder
FentyBeauty.com
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Butter
Sephora.com
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.