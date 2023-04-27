Watch CBS News
The Go-To Girlfriend shares some warm weather beauty essentials

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

It's getting warmer, and it's time to change up the beauty routine with products to remove oil, add shine, lighten and brighten and protect from sun damage.

Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray, the Go-To-Girlfriend, shares her top picks for warm weather beauty care.

Neutrogena Purescreen+ Mineral UV Tint Face Liquid Sunscreen
https://www.target.com/p/neutrogena-mineral-uv-tint-face-liquid-light-sunscreen-spf-30-1-1oz/-/A-86782402#lnk=sametab

Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer 
https://us.laneige.com/products/cream-skin-toner-moisturizer-2

Freck Beauty Cheekslime Blush + Lip Tint
Sephora.com

Fenty Beauty Blotting & Setting Powder
FentyBeauty.com

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Butter
Sephora.com

