The Go-To Girlfriend: Back-to-school must-haves for under $25

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Sadie Murray, with The Go-To Girlfriend, shows us some must-have items you should to put on your back-to-school shopping list this year!

Here are the items:

1. Affordable Backpacks, Walmart.com, $19

2. b.box Lunch Boxes & Accessories, bboxbaby.com, starting at $8

3. Sparkling Ice Water Variety Pack, Target.com, $11

4. Mad Hippie Blemish Cream, MadHippie.com, $15

5. Studio Oh! Notebooks, StudioOh.com, $16

6. Lolleez Kids Pops, MomeezChoice.com, $24.99

August 10, 2023

