The Go-To Girlfriend: Back-to-school must-haves for under $25
Sadie Murray, with The Go-To Girlfriend, shows us some must-have items you should to put on your back-to-school shopping list this year!
Here are the items:
1. Affordable Backpacks, Walmart.com, $19
2. b.box Lunch Boxes & Accessories, bboxbaby.com, starting at $8
3. Sparkling Ice Water Variety Pack, Target.com, $11
4. Mad Hippie Blemish Cream, MadHippie.com, $15
5. Studio Oh! Notebooks, StudioOh.com, $16
6. Lolleez Kids Pops, MomeezChoice.com, $24.99
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.