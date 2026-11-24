Getting the family together for the Thanksgiving holiday makes it a busy time at airports across the nation, and the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration said flight travel this year is expected to be the busiest in 16 years.

Here in Los Angeles, LAX airport officials said nearly 5% more travelers than last year, nearly 2.6 million passengers, are expected from Thursday, Nov. 19 through Monday, Nov. 30.

The busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel day at LAX is expected at the end of the travel period, on Sunday, Nov. 29, while nationally, Tuesday, Nov. 24, is expected to be the busiest day.

More than 238,000 passengers are expected at LAX on Nov. 29, and Thanksgiving Day will be the lightest travel day with about 146,000 passengers.

The top domestic destinations from LAX this Thanksgiving are San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, and Denver. Seoul, London, Guadalajara, Tokyo, and Hong Kong lead the international list.

According to AAA data, roundtrip domestic flights for the Thanksgiving holiday period are 17% more expensive, averaging $800 per ticket.

LAX holiday travel tips: