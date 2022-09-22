Tesla recalls more than 1 million vehicles over faulty power windows

Tesla is recalling more than a million cars because of defects in their automatic windows that could injure passengers, the nation's auto safety regulator said.

The recall affects Model 3 cars from model years 2017-2022, Model Y SUVs from 2020 and 2021, Model S cars from 2021 and 2022 and Model X cars from 2021 and 2022.

Software bugs in the vehicles mean their power windows aren't responsive to obstructions. "A closing window may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury," according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

As such, the windows don't meet federal vehicle safety standards for power-operated windows, NHTSA said.

Tesla will push a software update to recalled vehicles to fix the window-reversal system, the NHTSA said. The automaker will mail letters to affected owners by November 15, according to the notice.

Tesla employees identified performance issues with the window-reversal system during product testing in August, and updated production vehicles starting September 13 so that they would meet federal requirements, the Associated Press reported.

Tesla was not aware of any warranty claims or injuries due to the problem as of September 16, according to the AP.

Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752.