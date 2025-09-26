Tesla teaches Southern California first responders how to contain lithium-ion battery fires

Experts say fires from lithium-ion batteries burn hotter and longer than regular fires – and that means that firefighters need to approach them differently.

As electric cars running on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries continue to gain a larger market share of the roadways, it's becoming increasingly important for firefighters to learn how to tackle the challenges that come with keeping the public safe when things go wrong.

On Thursday and Friday, Tesla staged a training session instructing first responders on how to contain these fires.

Tesla, alongside the San Bernardino County Fire Department, held the event at the San Bernardino Airport. It's the second such event the automaker has held for first responders.

"Our goal is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, and so we can't do it alone," said Tesla business development manager Jan Gromadzki.

As the world moves toward sustainable energy, tactics for handling emergencies such as fires will change. As such, Tesla brought technology that's not even included in its vehicles, like the storage systems for its lithium-ion batteries, so first responders know exactly what to do in the case of an emergency.

"How do you train the firefighters for tomorrow? And if you're just training for past events, then you're not very forward thinking as a fire agency," said Ben Flanders, who attended the event as a member of the Rialto Fire Department.

Lithium-ion battery fires can look scary, even Tesla admits, but the advice handed out on Friday and Saturday assured crews that sometimes, just clearing the area and allowing the fires to burn is the way to go.

"They burn safely even though they burn longer then a regular fire would," Gromadzki said. "It's something controlled and easily managed by the fire department with regular gear."

Many firefighters, like Flanders, haven't seen a lithium-ion battery out on the job just yet, but now, they say they feel more prepared to handle them.