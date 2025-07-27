Tesla camera captures video of suspects stealing safe from Woodland Hills home

Cameras on a Tesla captured the moments that two suspects allegedly took off with a safe they stole from a home in Woodland Hills on Sunday.

Los Angeles police say that the burglary was reported just after 7 p.m. in the 4800 block of Canoga Avenue.

The video shows two men, one wearing a black hoodie and black jeans, and the second wearing a gray sweatshirt with red pants, as they hurry away from a block of homes towards a black Mercedes-Benz. The second suspect can also be seen hauling what looks to be a safe.

After they load the safe into the back of their vehicle they began to flee, but the Tesla driver followed them for a short distance, according to the driver. They said that once the suspects appeared to notice they were being followed, they performed a quick u-turn, which caused them to clip another vehicle.

A neighbor who witnessed the crash said that the suspects sped from the area despite the tire being damaged in the collision.

"He literally took off full speed, skidding with the tire track," said the neighbor.

No injuries were reported in the incident and no arrested have been announced by police.