Woman found dead in San Gabriel Valley neighborhood on New Year's Day

Dean Fioresi
A homicide investigation was launched in Temple City after a woman was found dead early New Year's Day, according to Los Angeles County authorities. 

Deputies were called to the 9100 block of Duffy Street at around 2:25 p.m. for a death investigation, said a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

The victim, who was only identified as a female adult, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LASD. They did not say how she died. 

There was no information provided on a possible suspect or motive in the incident, which remains under investigation by LASD Homicide Bureau detectives. 

Anyone with more information was asked to contact the authorities at (323) 890-5500. 

